Music

Keith Urban honors musicians we lost in 2016 with moving medley

@chancelloragard

Posted on

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

In 2016, we said goodbye to many great and prolific musicians, from Prince to Leonard Cohen. So, Keith Urban decided to close out the year with a tribute to some of the artists we lost.

The country star took the stage at Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight New Year’s Eve Celebration in Nashville to perform a wonderful medley that contained the music of David Bowie, Merle Haggard, Prince, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and Cohen. He started with Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” then moved onto “Take It Easy” by The Eagles, “Heroes,” by Bowie, at which point his wife Nicole Kidman joined him on stage and danced along.

He concluded his medley with a rousing cover of the Purple One’s “Purple Rain.”

Watch his performance below, via CNN.

 

 

Comments

