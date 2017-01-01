Listen to Kanye West and Tyga’s new single, ‘Feel Me’

For the third year in a row, the ball drop in Times Square has coincided with a dropped single from Kanye West.

This time, Kanye is featured on the new Tyga track “Feel Me,” which was released late at night on New Year’s Eve. At the end of 2014, he rang in the New Year with “Only One,” and a year ago, he greeted 2016 with “Facts.”

It’s been an eventful year for West, from the release of The Life of Pablo in February to his hospitalization in November, with furious tweetstorms and meetings with the President-elect filling in the gaps. He hasn’t shared a 140-character endorsement of the new track on his favorite social media channel yet, though Tyga tweeted upon its release, making liberal use of the fire emoji.

Listen to the new track, which makes a reference to Kylie Jenner — Tyga’s girlfriend and Kanye’s half-sister-in-law — among others, below.