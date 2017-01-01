Ed Sheeran made sure his fans got a good start to 2017.

The singer posted a video to his social media accounts on New Year’s Day announcing that he’ll be releasing new material later this week.

In the video, Sheeran holds up a piece of paper with the message “New music coming Friday!!” written on it, and then puts the paper in his mouth before letting it drop.

Back in December 2015, Sheeran said he was “taking a break from my phone, emails, and all social media for a while” and wanted to “[take] this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed.”

He resurfaced on social media last month, posting a light blue photo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. That was his only update on those platforms until Sunday morning’s news.

Sheeran’s last album, x, was released in June 2014. See his most recent announcement below.