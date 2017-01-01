While things weren’t going as planned in Times Square, New Year’s Eve was off to a great start in the Sunshine State.

It only took 40 years to happen, but Billy Joel finally got the opportunity to sing his popular ballad “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)” in – where else? – Miami to kick off 2017.

Joel has said that the song tells the tale of an apocalypse occurring in New York at a time when the city was “on the verge of default.” During a Q&A with fans in 2001, the singer explained the tune’s title came from the notion that many New Yorkers retire to Miami and is what he imagined people telling their grandchildren in the year 2017 of what happened during the downfall of New York.

The song off the 1976 album Turnstiles has often been played by the Piano Man during his monthly stints at New York’s Madison Square Garden, as well as benefit concerts following the September 11 attacks and Hurricane Sandy.

Last night, this song became a reality! Thankfully, the lights are still on. Happy new year!! #miami2017 #billyjoel #2017 #miami #turnstiles A video posted by Billy Joel (@billy_joel_fans) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Watch the video above to see Joel perform the classic song during his New Year’s Eve concert at the BT&T Center near Miami.