Prince and David Bowie honored in Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks

While ringing in 2017, the city of Sydney paid tribute to two iconic musicians who died in 2016. Prince and David Bowie were honored during the Australian metropolis’ dazzling New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations Saturday evening, with custom pyrotechnics set to their signature songs “Purple Rain” and “Space Oddity.”

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit up in purple for Prince, who died in April at age 57, while fireworks shaped like heavenly bodies saluted Bowie, who died in January at 69.

“This year, sadly, we saw the loss of many music and entertainment legends around the world,” fireworks co-producer Catherine Flanagan told Australia’s ABC News. “So celebrating their music as part of Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks displays is an opportunity to reflect on the year that has been and what the future may hold.”

