Miley Cyrus gets emotional during visit to children's hospital

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth set out to spread some holiday cheer at a children’s hospital earlier this week, but they were the ones who were given a gift.

During their visit to San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital on Dec. 29 as part of their work with Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, the couple met 8-year-old Julia Davidson, who is fighting cancer. Sitting up in her hospital bed wearing a Supergirl T-shirt, Julia performed a touching rendition of “The Rainbow Connection,” which a tearful Cyrus said is her favorite song.

“Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing?” she asked Julia. “That’s a really good gift you’ve got,” Hemsworth agreed.

“If I was in my Voice chair right now, I would have turned around for you, for sure,” Cyrus said. Watch the sweet video below.

Watch the sweet video below.

Cyrus also documented the couple’s visit on Instagram, where she thanked the hospital for its “incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today!”

Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ❤️💚💙💛💜 @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:34pm PST