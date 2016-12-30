Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer quits over Trump inauguration performance

The rocky road to Donald Trump’s inauguration performances gains another speed bump as one group slated to perform, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, has lost a member due to its decision.

Jan Chamberlin, who sings in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints-affiliated group, announced her resignation in a note on Facebook Thursday. “Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” she writes. “I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul.”

Chamberlin continues, “I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fa[s]cism by singing for this man.”

She also writes that she joined the Choir to honor her father and she now chooses to leave because “my father (who was an expert airforce bomber) hated tyranny and was extremely distraught over the holocaust. He and Mom both loved people greatly.” She says, “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins tells the Salt Lake Tribune that members are “not required to participate” in the inauguration ceremonies.

This resignation comes after members of the Radio City Rockettes expressed disdain over performing at the President-elect’s inauguration earlier this week. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable standing near a man like that in our costumes,” one dancer wrote in an email obtained by Marie Claire. “I feel like dancing for Trump would be disrespecting the men and women who work with us, the people we care about,” a dancer told the magazine.

America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho is slated to perform the national anthem during the inauguration, though Grammy-winning producer David Foster “politely declined” to be involved in the ceremonies, he told PEOPLE in a statement this month. An ask to perform is also out to the Beach Boys, who have yet to make a decision about participating.

See Chamberlin’s entire post.