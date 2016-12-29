Trey Songz arrested for throwing equipment off stage during concert

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Singer Trey Songz was arrested in Michigan on Wednesday for allegedly throwing music equipment from the stage after he was told to end his set.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, face charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest for allegedly throwing microphones and speakers from the stage at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena after he was told his time on stage was up, the Associated Press reports.

Police said the 32-year-old singer became “upset and belligerent” when he was asked to leave the stage at 11:30 p.m., the AP reports. Officials said a police sergeant was struck in the head by one of the flying objects.

“He was told his set was over, that he would have to get off the stage,” Detroit Police Officer Dan Donakowski told The Detroit Press. “At which time, he became irate and started throwing objects [from] the stage; speakers, microphones, anything he could get his hands on.”

The sergeant, who was injured while trying to calm the situation, was treated and released from a local hospital, according to The Detroit News.

You become your own reputation unfairly or not…they gon watch this and they gon think that, they gon talk much while knowing little to nothin. Fuck em…keep pushin. #mirrortalk A photo posted by treysongz (@treysongz) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:35am PST

Video footage of the incident posted on line appeared to show the “Bottoms Up” singer pulling down a clear, plastic partition before throwing what looked to be a speaker from the stage.

He remained at the Detroit Detention Center on Thursday morning, according to The Detroit News.

Songz was taking part in the annual Big Show alongside Chris Brown and Lil Yachty.

In an Instagram post uploaded Wednesday afternoon, Songz wrote: “You become your own reputation unfairly or not … they gon watch this and they gon think that, they gon talk much while knowing little to nothin. F— em … keep pushing.”