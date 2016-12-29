George Michael fans can ring in the New Year by remembering their late hero.

SiriusXM announced Thursday it will launch a Michael-only limited-run channel called “Faith.” The channel will feature music from Michael’s entire career — from Wham!, his solo career, collaborations with Elton John, Aretha Franklin, and Queen — and will run from Wednesday, Jan. 4 at noon ET through Jan. 11 on channel 13.

Michael died peacefully in his sleep on Christmas at 53 years old, his representatives told EW. After his death, tributes flew in for the influential pop star.

“I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans,” Elton John wrote on Instagram.

The satellite radio giant has often honored departed musical icons with tribute stations, such as Prince last April or David Bowie last January.