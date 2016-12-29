Chris Martin surprises homeless shelter with George Michael tribute

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paid tribute to George Michael, who died Dec. 25 at age 53, by performing one of the late musician’s songs at a homeless shelter in London.

According to posts on social media, Martin showed up at the city’s Crisis shelter to play some of his own songs along with Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

“That moment when Coldplay’s Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare, and no press to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so the guests can have a sing song,” one attendee wrote on Instagram.

Michael was known for frequently getting involved with and donating to charities: He gave the royalties from some of his songs to charities and was a member of Band Aid, the supergroup that recorded “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” in 1984 to raise money for Ethopia famine relief.

See footage of Martin’s “Last Christmas” duet below.