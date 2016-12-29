Sean Lennon remembers Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds in devastating tributes

After Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday, close friend and former houseguest Sean Ono Lennon posted a few notes to Instagram, remembering the Star Wars actress as “part of me.” He wrote, “My heart is completely and permanently broken. This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day.”

And then, as news broke that her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died on Wednesday, Lennon followed up his original messages with more tributes to the dynamic mother-daughter duo. “I’m absolutely speechless with the news of Debbie passing just a day after her daughter,” Lennon wrote in the caption of a photo of a young Reynolds. “I knew how close they were, and because of Carrie I have so many wonderful memories of Debbie in her house next to Carrie’s. They were so absolutely close it seems clear that Debbie wanted to be with her daughter. Carrie and Debbie’s relationship was a template for mine and my mother’s.”

He continued, focusing on Reynolds and Fisher’s onscreen prowess before mentioning Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd: “Debbie was indeed a timeless legend and so much of Carrie’s effortless grace on screen came from Debbie’s mentoring. Debbie taught me many things. I literally have no energy left in my body I feel completely drained of all blood, I feel utterly deflated. I can’t imagine how Billie feels please concentrate your energies on helping her through this tornado of tragedies.”

Lennon finished the post with a recent memory of Reynolds and Fisher. “Debbie we had just watched one of the debates w Carrie at your house and I’ll never forget you telling Carrie and I to shut up because you were so passionately against Trump and wanted to hear the television but Carrie and I were joking around a bit loudly. I miss you so much!”

In Lennon’s other posts, he shared photos of Fisher from Rufus Wainright’s wedding and mentioned his own late father, John Lennon. “To Carrie, I hope you and David and George Martin and Prince and Leonard and the others lost this year are having the best party ever, and I hope my dad greeted you at the door.”

See more of Lennon’s photos and remembrances: