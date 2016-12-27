After George Michael’s shocking death over the Christmas holiday, fans are honoring the pop star by streaming his music nonstop.

The former Wham! singer’s solo discography has seen an impressive 3,158 percent increase globally on Spotify, according to the streaming service. Spotify conducted their study by analyzing streams of Michael’s music from a period on Monday vs. the same time on Sunday.

Of Michael’s solo songs and tracks with Wham!, “Last Christmas” was the most-streamed track on Monday, followed by “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” “Freedom ’90,” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.”

Michael died on Sunday night at age 53, leaving behind a legacy of pop hits. Dozens of famous musicians, including Elton John, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Boy George, as well as Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley paid tribute to the singer following his death.

Listen to a playlist of Michael’s songs below.