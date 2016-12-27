Drake ties Lil Wayne's Billboard Hot 100 record

Drake has added another accomplishment to his record-setting year just before the buzzer.

The”One Dance” singer has tied Lil Wayne’s Billboard Hot 100 record for most appearances for a solo artist, thanks to a guest turn on Gucci Mane’s “Both.” The track debuted at No. 41 on the Hot 100, marking Drake’s 132nd time on the chart and tying Wayne’s record.

Drake long ago passed Elvis Presley (108), James Brown (91), and Jay Z (86) for all-time rankings on the 58-year-old chart. (The chart was created two years after Presley’s solo career began.) Drake and Wayne stare down one group for the top spot: the cast of Fox’s former show, Glee (207).

2016 has been a banner year for Drake. His latest album, Views, set multiple streaming and chart records, and “One Dance” held the No. 1 spot for 14 weeks, became the first Spotify track to be streamed 1 billion times, and was the year’s song of summer.