Members of a Sri Lankan church might’ve binged on a little too much egg nog this holiday season.

Twitter user Ravindu Thimantha G. shared a photo of a flier printed by a church in the country’s capital of Colombo, which touts a holiday caroling service titled Joy to the World 2016: A Festival of Music for Peace & Harmony, sponsored by the city’s archdiocese and the St. Joseph Vox Trust. The festive booklet’s pages were to be filled with lyrics to seasonal songs, though the text listed for the Hail Mary – a Christian prayer – was, according to Thimantha’s photo, lifted directly from Tupac Shakur’s 1997 single of the same name.

Released under Shakur’s stage name Makaveli, the profanity-laden track sees the rapper likening revenge to “the sweetest joy next to getting p—y” – lyrics which were reproduced, verbatim, in the church’s program for the Dec. 11 event.

A churchgoer named Andrew Choksy, who attended the Joy to the World 2016 service at the Sri Lankan church, told CNN he immediately recognized the “Hail Mary” lyrics upon reading them.

A Christmas Carol service in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics of Tupac’s Hail Mary, instead of the prayer.#SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/djhJPAWhcj — Ravindu Thimantha G. (@IamRavindu) December 25, 2016

“A lot of people were in shock as whether it was a joke or someone would actually rap the song,” he told the outlet. “A few of the older ladies in front of us could not stop looking at the printed booklet.”

CNN also spoke to Father Da Silva, from the archdiocese, who told them the fliers were collected from attendees once organizers realized they’d made a mistake in printing the lyrics.

“The page was in the middle of the booklet. When people looked at this page, they saw it before the start of the show. Two people saw it and alerted us to it,” he said, noting a “young boy” in charge of printing the booklet had downloaded the wrong version of the prayer. “We are very sorry to say that this happened.”