Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan with home visit

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Taylor Swift is known for surprising fans with one-of-a-kind experiences — showing up at weddings, bridal showers, and even inviting them over for dance parties at her house. And on Monday, she continued the tradition — surprising a 96-year-old World War II veteran with a visit to his Missouri home.

Cyrus Porter had made headlines for being the oldest “Swifty” — telling Ozarks First that he’s been to multiple Swift concerts, using his love for the 27-year-old singer to bring him closer to 20+ grandchildren.

“I’ve been to two concerts,” he said. “Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does… she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!”

@taylorswift13 puts the finishing touches on her Christmas visit to the Bootheel. pic.twitter.com/5nkZVejPw2 — Chip Dawg (@chipmofodawg) December 26, 2016

While he said he hoped he’s have a chance to see Swift again, she made it so that he wouldn’t have to worry about waiting around for her next tour.

Showing up at his home just after 1 p.m. local time, Swift posed for photos Porter — as seen in shots shared to Twitter by his grandchildren Robert Frye and Chip Dawg.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

“It’s a Christmas Miracle!” Frye captioned a selfie of the three of them. “Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!”

“When @taylorswift13 crashes your family Christmas…” wrote Dawg, on a selfie of the two of them.

Porter appeared to take Swift through some of his WWI memorabilia.

She later whipped out her guitar for an acoustic performance — as Porter and family watched.

Swift often spends the holidays surrounded by friends. This year, the pop star spent Thanksgiving on the beach with Lily Donaldson, Martha Hunt, Todrick Hall and more. It’s likely they were at Swift’s home in Rhode Island, the site of her epic Fourth of July squad party attended by Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and other A-list celebrities earlier this year.

On Christmas even, she posed for a series of photos with model Lily Aldridge and her childhood BFF Abigail Anderson — as the three celebrated the holidays with smooches by the Christmas tree.

“Christmas is all around us,” Anderson wrote, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

Last year, Swift spent Christmas with her family in Vail, Colorado, even hitting the slopes with then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.