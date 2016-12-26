Former Wham! singer and beloved solo artist George Michael died on Christmas morning, and in the hours since the 53-year-old’s representative confirmed the news, the internet has been busy resurfacing old photos, performances, and memories.

One particularly impressive video comes in the form of this 1992 rehearsal where, before performing at a Freddie Mercury tribute concert, the singer powers through Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

Michael performed with Queen’s Brian May for the event. May shared his shock on Instagram after learning of the fellow musician’s passing. “No words,” he wrote. “RIP George.”

No words. RIP George. Bri A photo posted by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:19pm PST

Additional tributes from Michael’s close collaborators and longtime friends have also been pouring in since the news was announced. Paul McCartney posted a note on his website. It read, “George Michael’s sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable.”

Elton John posted his statement on social media: “I am in deep shock,” it read, “I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

See more celebrity tributes here.