Fans honor George Michael outside his London home

Admirers of George Michael have gathered outside his homes to pay tribute to the legendary singer following his shocking death.

Grieving fans offered each other comfort as they left flowers, candles, notes and other tributes outside the gate of Michael’s London home. One woman was photographed wiping away tears as she took in the scene, while two others embraced.

Tributes also poured in from the music world on Monday as the British pop star, who rose to fame with the duo Wham!

“I am in deep shock,” Elton John captioned a photo with Michael. “I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.”

Madonna shared her reaction on Instagram alongside a throwback award show post with Michael.

“Farewell My Friend,” she wrote. “Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F— Off NOW?”

Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgley also shared a heartbreaking tribute.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

According his rep, Michael was found dead in his country home in Oxfordshire. He was 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist said in a statement.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Recording Academy reflected on Michael’s career.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two-time GRAMMY Award recipient George Michael,” President and CEO Neil Portnow said. “During an influential career that spanned nearly four decades, George became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers. From the enormous success he achieved with pop duo Wham! to his influential solo career, his extraordinary talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever. We have lost a cherished artist and our sincerest condolences go out to George’s family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed.”