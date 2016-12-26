Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2016 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

'Freedom '90' supermodels pay tribute to George Michael

Updated

Michael Putland/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

On Christmas Day, George Michael passed away at the young age of 53. And while he, like many music icons we lost this year, was undeniably taken from us too soon, we can take comfort in the enduring legacy that he has left behind.

A legacy that of course includes a music video that totally shaped the ’90s and galvanized our modern definition of “supermodels“: (much to Kendall and Gigi’s chagrin), “Freedom ’90.” This song came to not only be a LGBTQ anthem, but also featured some of the biggest faces in modeling of all time, each of whom took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

Cindy Crawford shared a clip of the two at the VMAs, writing, “Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael‘s #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George ”

 

Naomi Campbell also expressed how much the musician will be missed, saying, “#my condolences to the family and loved ones , you will never know how many lives you touched with your soulful voice and your fight for LGBT rights . Stand Tall George the Angels are awaiting you !!! May you Rest In Peace #freedom90.”

She posted a moving head shot of the singer as well, dubbing him “the man with the Golden Angelic Voice.”

I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael

A photo posted by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on

Linda Evangelista also wrote an intimate tribute, saying, “I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael”

And finally, from that original group of ’90s supers, Christy Turlington also expressed her condolences, writing, “It’s a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart.”

It's a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart 🙏🏽

A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on

But of course, these aren’t the only people who were directly touched by George Micheal’s “Freedom.” This summer, Zachary Quinto brought back this musical masterpiece, playing the role of Michael on Lip Sync Battle with a special bathtub appearance from Cindy herself.

And just in September, Vogue also took it upon themselves to reprise the video, recasting this gaggle of lip-syncing models with some of the hottest new faces in the business, including Joan Smalls, Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill, and Irina Shayk.

But as we should all remember throughout the final six days of this unbelievably trying  year, in the wise words of George himself, “Gotta have some faith in the sound, It’s the one good thing that [we’ve] got.”

See Also...

Comments

More from EW