'Freedom '90' supermodels pay tribute to George Michael

On Christmas Day, George Michael passed away at the young age of 53. And while he, like many music icons we lost this year, was undeniably taken from us too soon, we can take comfort in the enduring legacy that he has left behind.

A legacy that of course includes a music video that totally shaped the ’90s and galvanized our modern definition of “supermodels“: (much to Kendall and Gigi’s chagrin), “Freedom ’90.” This song came to not only be a LGBTQ anthem, but also featured some of the biggest faces in modeling of all time, each of whom took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

Cindy Crawford shared a clip of the two at the VMAs, writing, “Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael‘s #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George ”