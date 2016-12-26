Eddie Vedder donates $10,000 to family in need after Viral christmas ad

Maryland mother Tyshika Britten’s Christmas wishes came true after she wrote a plea on Craigslist, asking for help to give her six kids an enjoyable holiday season as they were on the brink of eviction. After the story went viral, they receive a trove of gifts from various donors and a check for $10,000 from one generous star: Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

“I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children. I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage,” Vedder told The Washington Post, mentioning that the letter reminded him of his own past. “There were years [in his childhood that] there were toys from Santa, but they were used and they came from garage sales and they didn’t always work.”

In addition to her Craigslist ad, Britten created a GoFundMe page seeking a $6,000; the campaign has earned over $18,000 as of this posting. After Britten’s ad, many UPS trucks came by the house and dropped off packages sent by benevolent strangers. The kids received new electronics, Legos, winter clothes, and more.

Some social media users have criticized Britten for exposing her family. But that’s not a point she acknowledges.

“I am a proud mother of six. I love my children. And I will take care of them, and I will get them what they need, any way I can,” she told the Post. “This year, they got everything they wanted.”