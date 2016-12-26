Boy George pays tribute to George Michael

When news broke that singer George Michael died over Christmas at age 53, fans and celebrities alike went into mourning. Boy George, in particular, took it hard.

“I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now,” he wrote in an extended tweet. “He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone.”

Boy George concluded, “I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms. NMRK.” (“NMRK” stands for “Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō,” a Buddhist chant.)

The two icons of the 1980s were rumored to have feuded over the years, but seemingly reconciled. Both performed on “Do They Know It’s Christmas,” a track written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and performed in 1984 along with many other stars of the day for Band Aid, a concert raising funds to help the famine in Ethiopia.