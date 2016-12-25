Run the Jewels release new album 2 weeks early

Run the Jewels fans scored an early Christmas present late Saturday night: the surprise release of Run the Jewels 3, which was originally set to debut on Jan. 13.

Streaming now via Spotify and Apple Music and available to download for free at the Run the Jewels website, the new album consists of 14 total tracks, including previously released songs “Legend Has It,” “Talk to Me,” and “2100.” Danny Brown, BOOTS, Tunde Adebimpe, and Trina are among the RTJ3 featured artists.

Run the Jewels announced the new album, the group’s third, earlier this month. “We hope you feel the love and time we put into this record and can’t wait to share it with you and see you out on the road,” El-P and Killer Mike wrote on their website. “Whether you buy it, download it for free, steal it from your annoying cousin or hear it at a show, just know that we are eternally grateful for the love you’ve shown us.”

Stream RTJ3 below.