George Michael dies at 53

Singer-songwriter George Michael, the former Wham! band member turned solo artist, has died, his representatives confirmed on Sunday. He was 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage,” the representative said in a statement to EW.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in East Finchley, London, Michael first found fame as one half of the duo Wham! — formed in 1981 with schoolmate Andrew Ridgley — before going solo. He sold more than 100 million albums worldwide throughout a career that spanned more than three decades.

Michael’s hits with Wham! included “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” (the duo’s first song to hit No. 1 in the U.S., off their second album, Make It Big), “Freedom,” and “Careless Whisper.”

In 1987, Michael released his first solo album, Faith. That collection included the titular single, along with memorable tracks like “I Want Your Sex” and “Father Figure.” The album spawned six singles in all and won the 1989 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

This is a developing story…