Madonna pays tribute to George Michael: 'Farewell, my friend'

Madonna joined the many celebrities mourning the death of George Michael, after his representatives confirmed Sunday that the pop star had died at the age of 53.

The singer shared a video on Twitter of her presenting Michael with the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1989.

“He’s a great songwriter, and he makes very classy videos — like me,” she says in the clip, name-checking many of his famous hits like “Faith” and “Father Figure” as she welcomed him to the stage and the two embraced.

“Farewell, my friend!” Madonna wrote. “Another great artist leaves us. Can 2016 F— Off NOW?”

