Singer George Michael died suddenly at age 53 over Christmas, EW has confirmed. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the representative said in a statement to EW. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The music industry and many others, however, are in mourning and sharing their grief on social media. Michael, who was born in north London, first found success with Wham! in the ’80s and then continued as he became a solo artist. His career, which spanned nearly four decades, touched many.

See more tweets and memories below.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

George Michael – Rest in Peace brilliant Legend. I despair of 2016. Thank you for all the ecstatic joy. Xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/dgrEcymxKS — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 25, 2016

Rest In Peace our dear @GeorgeMichael — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) December 25, 2016

Another incredible talent gone. Thank you for all the music Mr George Michael. Thoughts with your family and friends… 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Disclosure (@disclosure) December 25, 2016

Oh, George Michael. You always deserved so much more and better. — Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) December 25, 2016

I still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that God gave to man. RIP George Michael pic.twitter.com/Ammqi2ZTup — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) December 25, 2016

I am so desperately sad to hear about the passing of the beautifully talented @GeorgeMichael You inspired so many. RIP George xxxx — Martine McCutcheon (@martineofficial) December 25, 2016

I can't believe this. George Michael is gone…I'm an atheist but 2016 is making me believe in Satan. — wheatus (@wheatus) December 25, 2016

I can't believe George Michael has died 😩😞. One of my favorite singers… gone too young 💔 #RIP — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) December 25, 2016

I hate you 2016. RIP George Michael. https://t.co/Cq50m4L3mI — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 25, 2016