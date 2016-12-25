See George Michael's 1983 US television debut with Andrew Ridgeley

Long before Wham! became one of the best-selling groups of the 1980s, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were a pair of English teenagers making their U.S. television debut on American Bandstand.

Michael died on Sunday at age 53, leaving behind a legacy of pop hits, including the iconic singles he produced with Ridgeley as part of Wham! In the American Bandstand clip (see it below), the duo perform “Young Guns (Go for It!)” from their debut album Fantastic and discuss influences with host Dick Clark. “I listen to a lot of pop,” Michael, who was 19 at the time of the performance, said. “American and English. … Basically, just anything you can dance to.”

In the wake of Michael’s death on Sunday, Ridgeley paid tribute to his former bandmate via social media. “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved,” Ridgeley wrote on Twitter.

