Bruce Springsteen releases live album of Clarence Clemons' final performance

Bruce Springsteen is giving fans a present for the holidays by bringing it back to the days when the E Street Band was in full force.

The “Born to Run” singer dropped a new live album Saturday of material from 2009. The Nov. 22 show in Buffalo, New York at the HSBC Arena marked the final live performance of the E Street Band’s saxophonist Clarence Clemons prior to his death in June 2011.

With over three hours of content, the 34-track setlist covers hits from across Springsteen’s musical catalogue, including “Blinded by the Light,” “Lost in the Flood,” “Surprise, Surprise,” and “Dancing in the Dark.” Just in time for the holidays, the “Merry Christmas, Baby” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” covers are also included in the performance.

The 2009 Buffalo live show album is available now for digital purchase on Springsteen’s official website.