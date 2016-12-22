Dr. Brandon Rogers has found time for a special hobby: he sings. So well, in fact, that his cover of “On Bended Knee” even managed to catch the attention of the song’s original performers, Boyz II Men.

Rogers, who posts many videos of himself singing (often still with his scrubs on, or with a stethoscope around his neck) on social media, uploaded a short cover of the hit 1994 track to Instagram two weeks ago, and his powerful pipes impressed the legendary R&B group, who reposted the video on their own Instagram account Wednesday.

“Who thinks we should bring @drb_rog out to Vegas for a show??” they captioned their post.

Check out Rogers’ Instagram and YouTube channel for more videos, like this festive Christmas tune below.