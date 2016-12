It’s three days before Christmas, and the holiday song of choice in Mariah Carey’s household is her own.

On Thursday, Carey posted a video on Instagram of her and son Moroccan lip-syncing and dancing to the holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and it’s as adorable as the premise sounds.

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!” Carey wrote in the photo’s caption.

Watch below.