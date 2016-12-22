Kesha teases mystery duet that has her crying 'happy tears'

As 2017 approaches, the hope of new Kesha music is renewed for fans — and the singer.

The pop star shared Thursday an Instagram selfie with some smudged makeup, the result of “happy tears.” The cause? Hearing a mix of a recent duet she performed with an unnamed artist.

“never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true…. please pray one day y’all can hear this music,” she writes. “it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it.”

Kesha has at least 22 songs ready to be released, written and recorded at her own expense according to an October New York Times Magazine profile. She has mostly stayed out of the studio since she’s been mired in a legal battle with head of Kemosabe Records producer Dr. Luke, whom Kesha claims drugged, raped, and emotionally abused her. Dr. Luke has denied these claims in court and on social media, and countersued for defamation.

The only song Kesha released this year was the Zedd collaboration “True Colors.” She remains hopeful she’ll be able to release new music in the near future.

“merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it,” she continues. “that’s all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love y’all.”

Read Kesha’s full note below.