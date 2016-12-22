Fifth Harmony announced Camila Cabello’s departure just a few days ago, and now her first solo album is on its way. A source tells EW in the issue on stands Friday that each of the “Work From Home” group’s members are signed to Epic Records as individual artists, and that Cabello’s first LP with the label is in progress and slated for a 2017 release.

Cabello has already tested the waters of a solo career before through her collaborations with Shawn Mendes (the 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) and Machine Gun Kelly (this year’s “Bad Things,” which recently cracked the Top 10 on the Hot 100).

Billboard reports Cabello has been in the studio with producers such as Benny Blanco and Diplo and has sessions for solo material booked into January. Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei said the group is also working on a follow-up to this year’s 7/27.

Epic didn’t respond to EW’s request for comment.

For more info on Cabello’s departure, pick up EW’s First Look issue, on stands Friday.