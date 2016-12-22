Beach Boys reportedly undecided on Trump inauguration performance

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The Beach Boys were famously dubbed “America’s Band” by Ronald Reagan — just one of the many presidents they’ve performed for over the decades. And now the California icons might add one more Commander-in-Chief to their resume.

PEOPLE can confirm that Donald Trump has tapped the Beach Boys, currently fronted by Mike Love without his cousin and fellow cofounder Brian Wilson, to perform at his presidential inauguration in January. A rep for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.

At present, the band have yet to formally accept the invitation.

“The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate,” a Beach Boys spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “We will let you know as soon as a decision is final.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the Beach boys performed for the president-elect. In 2014 they played a gig at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in West Palm Beach, Florida — where he also has a residence.

Last week it was revealed that opera prodigy Jackie Evancho would be singing the national anthem at the inauguration. Though honored by the prestigious invite, the 16-year-old soon became the target of vicious Twitter bullying by Trump’s detractors.

“My family is kind of a big target. I have a transgender sister and so a lot of hate goes towards us,” Evancho recently told PEOPLE. “I also get a lot of love. We pay most attention to that.”

So far, Evancho is the only artist confirmed to perform at the inauguration.