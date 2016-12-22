Avril Lavigne defends Nickelback after Facebook diss: '#TheJokeIsOld'

Avril Lavigne wants people to say see you later, boy, to Nickelback jabs.

The Canadian singer-songwriter responded to a Facebook video about its new AI program Jarvis, wherein CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a time-old joke about the rock band. The group is led by Lavigne’s ex-husband Chad Kroeger, from whom she separated in 2015.

“Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t. either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” Lavigne wrote in a letter addressed to Zuckerberg, which she tweeted Tuesday. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”

In the Jarvis video, Zuckerberg asks the AI to “play us some good Nickelback songs.” Jarvis, with Morgan Freeman’s voice, channels HAL 9000 in an ominous reply: “I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that. There are no good Nickelback songs.”

Zuckerberg approves of the reply: “Good. That was actually a test.”

Watch the inciting video below.