Calvin Harris saw another music video cross the billion view threshold.

The Scottish DJ celebrated his 2014 hit “Summer” hitting that YouTube landmark on Wednesday. It’s the second of his videos to hit that mark this year. “1 billion views of the Summer video !! 2nd of the year, thank you,” he tweeted.

“Summer” joins “This Is What You Came For” in the 1 billion-view club, although Harris’ collaboration with Rihanna took half a year to hit that mark; “Summer,” which features his own vocals, dropped all the way back in April 2014. Rolling in at No. 3 is “How Deep Is Your Love,” which has 889 million views.

1 billion views of the Summer video !! 2nd of the year, thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZxbFZvAyDr — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) December 22, 2016

Add to the “Summer” view count below.