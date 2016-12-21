Björk pens open letter to media about sexist coverage

Björk is closing out 2016 with a call-to-action for music critics. The prolific Icelandic singer-songwriter wrote an open letter to media on Facebook Wednesday about what she claims as sexist criticism concerning her budding DJ career.

“as you know the majority of my career i havent moaned about sexism and just got on w it . but im feeling there is an enormous positive current in the sky , a flow w possible changes,” she writes, “so i wanted to mention one thing.”

The 51-year-old artist had two DJ sets at Houston’s Day for Night music festival, a new musical outlet Björk has enjoyed. However, she took exception with unnamed journalists critiquing her choice to work the decks instead of play an instrument — while the same knock didn’t extend to male DJs.

“i think this is sexism,” she writes. “which at the end of this tumultuous year is something im not going to let slide : because we all deserve maximum changes in this revolutionary energy we are currently in the midst of.”

“women in music are allowed to be singer songwriters singing about their boyfriends,” she continues. “if they change the subject matter to atoms , galaxies , activism , nerdy math beat editing or anything else than being performers singing about their loved ones they get criticized : journalists feel there is just something missing … as if our only lingo is emo.”

Later in her letter, Björk notes the difference in subject matter between her last three albums — Volta, Biophilia, and Vulnicura — and how they were each received. The latter was a break-up album, and the one which she claims gained “full acceptance from the media.”

Read Björk’s full letter below.