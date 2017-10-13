29 Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Misconduct

Harvey Weinstein's Accusers

On Oct. 5, the New York Times dropped a bombshell report detailing "decades" worth of sexual harassment allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Eight such women shared their stories in the exposé, which claimed Weinstein made settlements with numerous people, including actress Rose McGowan. Weinstein responded with a statement, explaining his behavior was the product of having come of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s, apologizing to the women he’s hurt, and vowing (with a quote from JAY-Z) to do better. His advisor, Lisa Bloom (who has since resigned), said in a statement, "He denies many of the accusations as patently false."

Days after the report hit, the mogul was fired by the board of the company that bears his name. But the revelations didn't end there: On Oct. 10, the Times followed up its original story with new allegations, including those from powerful A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie (both of whom have won accolades for their work with Weinstein). That same day, The New Yorker published a damning report of its own, this one including three allegations of sexual assault and a 2015 audio clip in which Weinstein is heard admitting to groping Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The disgraced executive released a statement asserting that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," promising that he had begun counseling, and expressing hope that "if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."

Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced later that day that she was leaving him. Countless celebrities have now publicly condemned the formerly feared and respected producer — and many more women have now come forward with allegations about their own experiences with him. See all of his accusers ahead.