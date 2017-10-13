Movies
30 Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Misconduct
Harvey Weinstein's Accusers
On Oct. 5, the New York Times dropped a bombshell report detailing "decades" worth of sexual harassment allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Eight such women shared their stories in the exposé, which claimed Weinstein made settlements with numerous people, including actress Rose McGowan. Weinstein responded with a statement, explaining his behavior was the product of having come of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s, apologizing to the women he’s hurt, and vowing (with a quote from JAY-Z) to do better. His advisor, Lisa Bloom (who has since resigned), said in a statement, "He denies many of the accusations as patently false."
Days after the report hit, the mogul was fired by the board of the company that bears his name. But the revelations didn't end there: On Oct. 10, the Times followed up its original story with new allegations, including those from powerful A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie (both of whom have won accolades for their work with Weinstein). That same day, The New Yorker published a damning report of its own, this one including three allegations of sexual assault and a 2015 audio clip in which Weinstein is heard admitting to groping Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The disgraced executive released a statement asserting that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," promising that he had begun counseling, and expressing hope that "if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced later that day that she was leaving him. Countless celebrities have now publicly condemned the formerly feared and respected producer — and many more women have now come forward with allegations about their own experiences with him. See his accusers ahead.
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd was the most high-profile star to participate in The New York Times' initial exposé. During production on Kiss the Girls 20 years ago, the actress alleges that Weinstein invited her to breakfast. Upon arriving at his hotel, she was directed to his suite rather than the restaurant; in the room, she claims, he asked her to give him a massage, then to help him pick out what to wear that day, then if she would watch him shower. "I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask," Judd said. She claims she escaped by telling him she would only let him touch her if she won an Oscar for appearing in one of his films.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow, the onetime Miramax muse who took home an Oscar in 1999 for her performance in the Weinstein-produced awards juggernaut Shakespeare in Love, sent shockwaves through the industry when she shared her own claims of the mogul’s harassment in the second New York Times exposé. Before she began work on the Weinstein-produced Emma, Paltrow alleges he invited her — then 22 and on the verge of stardom — to his hotel suite for a work meeting, during which he touched her and suggested massages. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she tells the Times. She confided in her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, who confronted the producer. Paltrow says Weinstein then "screamed at me" and, she claims, warned her not to mention the incident to anyone else.
Angelina Jolie
Jolie claims she also rejected Weinstein’s advances in a hotel room in the late ‘90s. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie alleged in the second New York Times exposé on the producer. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."
Rose McGowan
The New York Times reported that, 20 years ago, Weinstein reached a settlement for $100,000 with Rose McGowan, then 23, following an undisclosed incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival. The New York Times noted the settlement was "not to be construed as an admission," per Weinstein, but rather a way to avoid going to court. McGowan did not comment for the Times'’ exposé, but did tweet following its publication, "Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave." A week after the first report, amid the barrage of new allegations, McGowan went further, claiming "HW raped me" in a series of tweets addressed to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. In reply, Weinstein's rep promptly issued the statement, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne spoke out on social media following the trio of exposés. "When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "It was a very odd and uncomfortable call… I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood." Later, Delevingne claims, during a meeting with Weinstein, before she was cast in the Weinstein release Tulip Fever, the producer "began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature." Delevingne wrote that Weinstein "invited me to his room" and claims that when she arrived, there was a woman inside. She says Weinstein directed that the two women should kiss and then tried to kiss her when Delevingne went to leave. "He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie."
Kate Beckinsale
Two days after the second round of reports, Kate Beckinsale joined the list of actresses sharing their stories, posting a photograph of her teenage self to her Instagram account with a lengthy caption alleging the details of her first encounter with the mogul in his hotel room when she was 17. "He opened the door in his bathrobe," the actress writes. "I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed." She claims to have rejected him multiple times in the years after, and believes that doing so hurt her career. She also alleges that a male friend of hers once warned another young actress about Weinstein, only to receive a call the following day informing him that he would never work on a Miramax project again.
Asia Argento
The actress and filmmaker, who worked with Weinstein for the release of the 1997 film B. Monkey, claimed to the New Yorker that Weinstein raped her by forcibly performing oral sex on her. "The thing with being a victim is, I feel responsible," Argento said. "If I were a strong woman, I would have kicked him in the balls and run away. But I didn't. And so I felt responsible." Afterward, Argento developed a complicated relationship with Weinstein, and admitted to "consensual sexual relations with him multiple times over the course of the next five years," the New Yorker reported. Said the actress: "When I see him, it makes me feel little and stupid and weak. After the rape, he won." Weinstein, through a representative, denied the sexual assault claims: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
Ambra Battilana Gutierrez
Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez met Harvey Weinstein in 2015 when she was 22. Following their initial meeting, Weinstein allegedly contacted her to set up another discussion, where she claims he groped her and tried to reach up her skirt. Gutierrez immediately went to the police, who gave her a wire to wear the next time she saw him. The recording of her next meeting with Weinstein — during which he tried to convince her to enter his hotel room, and then explains his previous behavior by saying, "I'm used to that" — was made public for the first time by The New Yorker. After a two-week investigation, the District Attorney’s office opted not to file charges. According to the publication's unidentified source, Gutierrez, who did not comment for any of the new reports, signed a nondisclosure agreement which included an affidavit stating that the behavior discussed in the recording never happened.
Heather Graham
In the wake of the New York Times and New Yorker articles, Heather Graham joined the women sharing stories of Weinstein's alleged misconduct. In an essay published by Variety, the actress claims that in the early 2000s Weinstein met with her, offered to give her a role, and informed her that his wife allowed him to "sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town." While he didn't explicitly proposition her, Graham claims the implication left her feeling "uneasy." She never met with him alone again after that, and never appeared in one of his films.
Léa Seydoux
After the New York Times and New Yorker exposés hit, Léa Seydoux was among the actresses who added a Weinstein anecdote to the growing list. The French actress claims she met the mogul a few years ago at Paris Fashion Week. Following their introduction, Weinstein invited her to have a meeting at his hotel to discuss her career. Once there, she claims he quickly dropped that subject and "suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me." Seydoux tells The Guardian: "He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him."
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette was among the stars who went on the record for both the New Yorker and New York Times. She claims Weinstein told her to stop by his hotel for a script in the early '90s, at which point she was already an established actress. Reception directed Arquette to Weinstein's room, where she claims he greeted her in a bathrobe, asked for a massage, and grabbed her hand and tried to put it on his crotch. She says she pulled away and he started listing a bunch of famous actresses, claiming them as his former sexual partners. "I'm not that girl," she remembers telling him. "I’ll never be that girl." She left.
Mira Sorvino
In 1995, Mira Sorvino starred in the Weinstein-produced Mighty Aphrodite, for which the actress won an Oscar. Promoting the film at the Toronto International Film Festival that year, Sorvino was in a hotel room with Weinstein when he allegedly started massaging her shoulders "and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," she told The New Yorker.
Tomi-Ann Roberts
Tomi-Ann Roberts was among the women who spoke out in the second New York Times article. In 1984, at the age of 20, Roberts was pursuing an acting career in New York when she claims to have met Weinstein, who allegedly invited her to audition for a film of his. According to Roberts, Weinstein set a meeting in his hotel room, where she found him naked in the bathtub when she arrived. He suggested she take off her clothes, too, since the role she was auditioning for included a topless scene. Roberts left the hotel room and eventually left the industry. She is now a psychology professor at Colorado College — where she researches sexual objectification.
Katherine Kendall
Swingers actress Katherine Kendall told The New York Times, in its second report, about an experience with Weinstein in which the producer allegedly "undressed and chased her around a living room." At the time, she believed that if she told other people about the incident, "I’ll never work again and no one is going to care or believe me."
Judith Godrèche
French actress Judith Godrèche recalled meeting with Weinstein at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival, where her film Ridicule, which Miramax had acquired, premiered. After a breakfast with a female executive, Weinstein allegedly invited Godrèche up to his suite alone, where he asked for a massage, explaining that it’s a typical American custom. "The next thing I know, he's pressing against me and pulling off my sweater," Godrèche told The New York Times. When the actress asked the female Miramax executive what to do about it, she claims she was advised to remain silent.
Emily Nestor
After just one day of temporary employment with the Weinstein Company, Emily Nestor was allegedly invited to breakfast in Weinstein's hotel room. According to reports from former colleagues, published by the New York Times, Weinstein rattled off a list of actresses he had slept with and had allegedly offered to help Nestor in her career in exchange for sexual favors. She declined. Nestor herself did not go on the record for The New York Times, but her story surfaced in the newspaper's investigation via a company memo. In response to the Times story, Weinstein lawyer Charles Harder said his client was preparing a lawsuit against the publication and cited the memo. "The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women's organizations."
Dawn Dunning
In 2002, at age 24, Dawn Dunning was waitressing and doing some acting gigs as she attended design school. Dunning alleged to the New York Times that Weinstein invited her to screen test for Miramax and to have a meal with him at his hotel. She claims that when she arrived, she was told to go to his room rather than the restaurant, where a bathrobe-clad Weinstein offered her jobs on his next three movies on the condition that she participate in a threesome with him. Dunning left, and he allegedly told her, "You'll never make it in this business." She is now a costume designer.
Emma De Caunes
French actress Emma de Caunes met Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010, a few months after which he allegedly asked her to a lunch meeting in Paris, where he told her he was producing a film that was based on a book, but he couldn’t remember the title. She claims he asked her up to his room under the pretense of showing her the book there, but once upstairs, he went into the bathroom, emerged completely naked, and told her to lie down on the bed. "It was like a hunter with a wild animal," de Caunes told The New Yorker. "The fear turns him on." She left.
Lauren Sivan
TV journalist Lauren Sivan went on record for HuffPost and then appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY with the story of her first encounter with Weinstein. She first met the mogul 10 years ago at a restaurant with some friends, she claims, before a group of them relocated to a bar owned by the producer, where he offered to show her around the adjacent restaurant's kitchen. "That's where he cornered me," Sivan claims, elaborating that he tried to kiss her and then, when she rebuffed him, told her to "stand there and be quiet" as he masturbated.
Sophie Dix
The English actress claimed in an interview with The Guardian that Weinstein invited her to his hotel room in 1990 and, she says, proceeded to sexually harass her. "As soon as I was in there, I realized it was a terrible mistake. I got to the hotel room, I remember talk of a massage and I thought that was pretty gross. I think he showed me his big back and I found that pretty horrid," she claims in the interview. "Then before I knew it, he started trying to pull my clothes off and pin me down and I just kept saying, 'No, no, no.' But he was really forceful. I remember him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I just sort of – I am a big, strong girl and I bolted... ran for the bathroom and locked the door. I was in there for a while, I think. He went very quiet. After a while I remember opening the door and seeing him just there facing the door, masturbating, so I quickly closed the door again and locked it. Then when I heard room service come to the door, I just ran."
Romola Garai
In the wake of the New York Times exposé, Romola Garai joined the chorus of women claiming to be victims of Weinstein's harassment. She told The Guardian she was told to “audition” for Weinstein in his hotel room when she was 18. Weinstein, she says, was wearing a bathrobe. "The transaction was just that I was there," says the actress, who "felt violated" by the encounter. "The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn't have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power."
Louisette Geiss
Actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss spoke at a press conference alongside attorney Gloria Allred following the bombshell reports. She alleges she met Weinstein at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, where he set up a meeting to discuss a script she was pitching at the festival, then moved the meeting from a hotel restaurant to his hotel room. Geiss recalls the meeting going very well until he excused himself and then returned wearing an open bathrobe with nothing underneath. She claims he climbed into a hot tub and asked her to watch him masturbate, promising to help her career if she did. She claims he promised she "could get a three-picture deal and he would greenlight my script. But I had to watch him masturbate." She left.
Sarah Ann Masse
The day after the New Yorker article and the second New York Times report, actress, comedian, and writer Sarah Ann Masse shared her own story about Weinstein. In 2008, she worked as a nanny while pursuing acting, and got an interview with Weinstein to look after his children. She told Variety that Weinstein invited her out to his home in Connecticut to conduct the interview, during which he wore only boxer shorts and an undershirt. Masse recalls being surprised that he yelled at his children to stay out of the room rather than introduce them to her to see how they got along, and claims he asked whether her acting career would present a conflict or lead her to "flirt with my friends or anyone to get ahead." She assured him it wouldn't. At the end of the interview, she alleges he hugged her for "quite a long period of time" and then told her that he loved her. She says Weinstein’s assistant called her a few days later and said she didn't get the job because she was an actor.
Liza Campbell
Following the New York Times exposé, artist and writer Liza Campbell spoke about an experience she had with Weinstein as well. Campbell, a British aristocrat, recalled getting a call from the producer offering her a job. She worked as a freelance script reader for Miramax for a few months before they stopped sending her scripts, at which point, Campbell claims, Weinstein called her again to see how things were going; when he found out she needed more work, she says he told her to "come to my hotel and we’ll sort this out." Though there were multiple people in the room when she arrived, Campbell alleges, they all "vanished," leaving her alone with the producer. After a few minutes, she says Weinstein left the room, turned on the bath, and invited her to join him there. She left.
Jessica Barth
After meeting Jessica Barth at a Golden Globes party in 2011, Weinstein allegedly invited the actress to later come to his hotel, calling her up to his room rather than the restaurant when she arrived. Once there, Barth found he had ordered champagne and sushi. She recalled to the New Yorker that he kept changing the subject between talking about her career and asking for a massage. She declined and excused herself, and Weinstein allegedly told her to lose weight as she left. According to Barth, Weinstein gave her the number of one of his female executives for her to meet with, but that meeting appeared to Barth to be little more than a formality. "I just knew it was bulls--t," she said to The New Yorker.
Claire Forlani
Claire Forlani was brought into Harvey Weinstein’s orbit when she appeared in the 2000 film Boys and Girls, which Miramax distributed. In a lengthy post shared on Twitter, Forlani recalled her account of his behavior toward her, first noting that Ronan Farrow had approached her for his New Yorker piece but she declined to participate after being advised not to speak out. "Nothing happened to me with Harvey," she wrote. "By that I mean I escaped five times." Like so many of the other actresses who have spoken out, Forlani alleges hotel meetings, massage requests, and recitations of the list of actresses Weinstein claimed he had slept with. "I ducked, dived, and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over — well, just a bit," she wrote.
Zoë Brock
After the allegations came out, model Zoë Brock appeared on British daytime show This Morning with another account of Weinstein's alleged behavior. Brock recalled going to his hotel room after an evening out with a group of people, all of whom left the room after a few minutes. Once the two of them were alone in the room, Brock claims, Weinstein left and returned without any clothes on. "He chased me naked," she alleges, which led her to hide in the bathroom and lock the door. Brock says she scolded him through the door, and eventually emerged to find him sitting on the bed, "sobbing and apologizing."
Louise Godbold
Louise Godbold, co-executive director of the L.A. nonprofit Echo Parenting & Education, wrote a blog post in the wake of the first New York Times report, detailing another incident of harassment from Weinstein. Most of her piece focuses on the culture that allows predatory behavior to go unchecked, but she briefly describes her own experience with Weinstein as an "office tour that became an occasion to trap me in an empty meeting room," where he was allegedly "begging for a massage, his hands on my shoulders as I attempted to beat a retreat… all while not wanting to alienate the most powerful man in Hollywood."
Laura Madden
A former employee at Weinstein's Miramax, Laura Madden claimed Weinstein "prodded her for massages at hotels in Dublin and London beginning in 1991," the New York Times reported in its initial exposé. "It was so manipulative," Madden alleges. Weinstein told the paper he didn't know anything about Madden's claims.
Melissa Sagemiller
Speaking to HuffPost, Sagemiller alleged Weinstein sexually harassed her during production on Get Over It, a 2001 teen comedy released by Weinstein's Miramax. Sagemiller claims Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to look at script changes. "Immediately he had drinks. The script was on the kitchen counter. He was in his robe. He’s like, 'Would you give me a massage?' The whole thing. I said, 'Harvey, I'm here to discuss the script. I'm not going to give you a massage or any of that.' And the banter went back and forth." Sagemiller alleged Weinstein stood in front of the door when she went to leave and, she says, demanded a kiss. "He literally would not let me leave," Sagemiller claimed. "I said fine and kissed him on the lips. He sort of held my head and made me kiss him, and then he's like, 'OK, you can go now. That's all I wanted. Just do what I say and you can get your way.'"