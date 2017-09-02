Movies

Stars Step Up the Glamour on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Venturelli/WireImage

George Clooney, Julianne Moore, and Matt Damon joined forces at the Suburbicon screening on Saturday.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Making their first public appearance since welcoming their twins, George and Amal Clooney hit the red carpet at the Suburbicon event on Saturday.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Julianne Moore dazzled in a silver dress at the Suburbicon screening on Saturday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso arrived at the Suburbicon event together.

Venturelli/WireImage

Festival goers were treated to an appearance by icons Robert Redford and Jane Fonda at the Our Souls At Night screening on Friday.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig donned a flowing gown at the Downsizing premiere on Wednesday. 

Venturelli/WireImage

Amanda Seyfried and Ethan Hawke on Thursday walked the red carpet at the First Reformed screening.

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Octavia Spencer opted for a red ensemble for a screening of The Shape Of Water on Thursday.

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Sally Hawkins on Thursday appeared at the screening of The Shape Of Water on Thursday. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny rocked a fruit-print dress at the Lean on Pete screening on Friday.

Venturelli/WireImage

Charlie Plummer popped up at the Lean on Pete screening in a tux on Friday.

Venturelli/WireImage

Rebecca Hall donned an Armani design at the Downsizing event on Wednesday.

Venturelli/WireImage

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth posed at the photocall for Miu Miu's Women's Tales on Thursday.

Venturelli/WireImage

Zosia Mamet struck a pose at the photocall for Miu Miu's Women's Tales on Thursday.

Venturelli/WireImage

Rowan Blanchard wore a floral dress to the photocall for Miu Miu's Women's Tales on Thursday.

Venturelli/WireImage

Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter went with a black ensemble for the Brawl in Cell Block 99 event on Saturday.

Venturelli/WireImage

Vince Vaughn appeared at the Brawl in Cell Block 99 event on Saturday.

