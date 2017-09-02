Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Stars Step Up the Glamour on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
Nick Maslow•@nickmaslow
Posted on September 2, 2017 at 2:53pm EDT
George Clooney, Julianne Moore, and Matt Damon joined forces at the Suburbicon screening on Saturday.
Making their first public appearance since welcoming their twins, George and Amal Clooney hit the red carpet at the Suburbicon event on Saturday.
Julianne Moore dazzled in a silver dress at the Suburbicon screening on Saturday.
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso arrived at the Suburbicon event together.
Festival goers were treated to an appearance by icons Robert Redford and Jane Fonda at the Our Souls At Night screening on Friday.
Kristen Wiig donned a flowing gown at the Downsizing premiere on Wednesday.
Amanda Seyfried and Ethan Hawke on Thursday walked the red carpet at the First Reformed screening.
Octavia Spencer opted for a red ensemble for a screening of The Shape Of Water on Thursday.
Sally Hawkins on Thursday appeared at the screening of The Shape Of Water on Thursday.
Chloë Sevigny rocked a fruit-print dress at the Lean on Pete screening on Friday.
Charlie Plummer popped up at the Lean on Pete screening in a tux on Friday.
Rebecca Hall donned an Armani design at the Downsizing event on Wednesday.
Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth posed at the photocall for Miu Miu's Women's Tales on Thursday.
Zosia Mamet struck a pose at the photocall for Miu Miu's Women's Tales on Thursday.
Rowan Blanchard wore a floral dress to the photocall for Miu Miu's Women's Tales on Thursday.
Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter went with a black ensemble for the Brawl in Cell Block 99 event on Saturday.
Vince Vaughn appeared at the Brawl in Cell Block 99 event on Saturday.