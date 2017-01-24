13 Stars Who Spoke Out on the Gender Pay Gap

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams, American Hustle

The 2014 Sony hack revealed a lot of things that embarrassed the studio — not the least of which was the significant disparity between its female actors’ and employees’ salaries and those of their male counterparts. Among the many pay gap revelations in the hack was that, on David O. Russell’s American Hustle, actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams — despite being the cast’s biggest box-office draw and having one of the biggest roles, respectively — were given significantly smaller back-end deals than Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, and Jeremy Renner. Lawrence led the charge of women speaking out against the wage gap with an essay published in Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter.“I would be lying if I didn’t say there was an element of wanting to be liked that influenced my decision to close the deal without a real fight. I didn’t want to seem ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled,’” she wrote. “I’m over trying to find the ‘adorable’ way to state my opinion and still be likable! F--- that. I don’t think I’ve ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard. It’s just heard.”

For her part, Adams prefers to avoid the conversation. When the wage gap came up in The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable interview of this year’s Best Actress contenders, she said, “Who you should be asking is the Producer Roundtable: ‘Do you think minorities are underrepresented? Do you think women are underpaid?’”