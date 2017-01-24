Jennifer Lawrence
13 Stars Who Spoke Out on the Gender Pay Gap
Natalie Portman, No Strings Attached
In 2017, Natalie Portman went on the record about the wage disparity in her 2011 friends-with-benefits rom-com No Strings Attached. The Oscar winner was billed first on the Ivan Reitman-directed movie, but “Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me,” Portman said. “I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain. But the disparity is crazy. I remember talking to Ruth Bader Ginsburg about it. Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”
Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams, American Hustle
The 2014 Sony hack revealed a lot of things that embarrassed the studio — not the least of which was the significant disparity between its female actors’ and employees’ salaries and those of their male counterparts. Among the many pay gap revelations in the hack was that, on David O. Russell’s American Hustle, actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams — despite being the cast’s biggest box-office draw and having one of the biggest roles, respectively — were given significantly smaller back-end deals than Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, and Jeremy Renner. Lawrence led the charge of women speaking out against the wage gap with an essay published in Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter.“I would be lying if I didn’t say there was an element of wanting to be liked that influenced my decision to close the deal without a real fight. I didn’t want to seem ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled,’” she wrote. “I’m over trying to find the ‘adorable’ way to state my opinion and still be likable! F--- that. I don’t think I’ve ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard. It’s just heard.”
For her part, Adams prefers to avoid the conversation. When the wage gap came up in The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable interview of this year’s Best Actress contenders, she said, “Who you should be asking is the Producer Roundtable: ‘Do you think minorities are underrepresented? Do you think women are underpaid?’”
Diane Keaton, Something's Gotta Give
Diane Keaton didn’t give an incendiary interview about her unequal pay for 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give; she just wrote the injustice into her memoir. In her book Then Again, the actress explained that she didn’t get a back-end for the Nancy Meyers rom-com, though her co-star Jack Nicholson, in a smaller role, did. When Nicholson heard about the disparity, he wrote Keaton a check from his earnings.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep isn’t shy about using her platform as one of the world’s most respected actresses to speak her mind — just look at her speech at this year’s Golden Globes — and she’s commented on the wage gap, as well. She told Time in 2016 that she’s glad men have joined the conversation: “Men are ashamed that they’re getting that money,” she said. “It used to be, everybody didn’t say anything about it, so it was kind of fine. Now they’re a little more nervous that somebody will find out what they make vis-a-vis their co-star. That’s the best vigilance: the vigilance of privilege. People will always be battling and whining about it. When the other side says, ‘You know, I think that sucks’ — that’s great.”
Gwyneth Paltrow, Iron Man
Goop goddess Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in on the matter in 2015, saying in an interview, “Your salary is a way to quantify what you’re worth. If men are paid a lot more for doing the same thing, it feels s---y,” and named her role as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man films as a personal example. “Nobody is worth the money that Robert Downey Jr. is worth,” Paltrow conceded. “But if I told you the disparity, you would probably be surprised.”
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried put in her two cents (or, perhaps more accurately, her 0.2 cents) when she said in 2015, “A few years ago, on one of my big-budget films, I found I was being paid 10 percent of what my male co-star was getting, and we were pretty even in status.” She didn’t name the film or the co-star, but the disparity is staggering regardless. “I think people think because I’m easygoing and game to do things, I’ll just take as little as they offer. But it’s not about how much you get, it’s about how fair it is."
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette made headlines when she accepted her Oscar in 2015, for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Boyhood, and used her time at the podium to speak out on the pay gap. “It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all and equal rights for women in the United States of America,” she said, as Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez cheered her on. A year later, on Equal Pay Day, she addressed the issue again: “Women have been fighting for equal rights for 227 years, and at this point now we’ve reached a breaking point,” Arquette said. “It costs the average woman almost half a million dollars over her lifetime, the gender pay gap.”
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin spoke candidly to Variety in 2015 about her experience on the wrong side of the gender wage gap as a female comedian. “I can’t even remember a time when I wasn’t in a situation where my male counterparts didn’t make more money than I did,” she told the magazine. “I’ve never been paid what the guys get.” Going into detail about how she’s fought for equal pay at every stage of her career, Griffin said, “I take my f---ing awards and accomplishments, and I bring them to the table” — sometimes literally, bringing her Emmys to meetings. “I think it’s part of the male industrial complex to keep women quiet about what their salaries are. If the guys make more, I guarantee you they are told to shut up and not tell the girls.”
Jessica Chastain
Following Jennifer Lawrence’s essay about the pay gap among the stars of American Hustle, Jessica Chastain spoke about the need for equality as well. “There’s no reason why [an actress such as Lawrence] should be doing a film with other actors and get paid less than her male co-stars,” Chastain said. “It’s completely unfair. It’s not right. It’s been happening for years and years and years. I think it’s brave to talk about it. I think everyone should talk about it.”
Sharon Stone
Basic Instinct made Sharon Stone a star, but that didn’t mean studios were ready to pay her a star’s salary. “After Basic Instinct, no one wanted to pay me,” Stone said in a 2015 interview. “I remember sitting in my kitchen with my manager and just crying and saying I’m not going to work until I get paid.” When she finally did get a paycheck, “I still got paid so much less than any men,” she said. Of course, the wage gap exists across all industries and careers, not just in Hollywood, and Stone said change “has to start with regular pay, not just for movie stars, but regular pay for the regular woman in the regular job.” She described the disparity as “a sort of economic blackmail.”
Emma Watson
Noted feminist, beloved Gryffindor, U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, and soon-to-be Disney Princess Emma Watson has spoken out countless times about gender equality, and the wage gap is among the many issues she’s addressed. “We are not supposed to talk about money, because people will think you're ‘difficult’ or a ‘diva,’” the actress told Esquire U.K. in 2016. “But there's a willingness now to be like, ‘Fine. Call me a 'diva', call me a 'feminazi', call me 'difficult', call me a ‘First World feminist', call me whatever you want, it's not going to stop me from trying to do the right thing and make sure that the right thing happens.’ Because it doesn't just affect me, it affects all the other women who are in this with me, and it affects all the other men who are in this with me, too.”
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara joined the chorus decrying the wage gap in 2015, and added that it’s not just the unfair pay, but also the unfair perception of women who fight for equality that bothers her. “To me, the thing that’s more unfair than the pay is the terminology that’s used to describe actresses who have a point of view, and want to have a voice in their life and their career, and what they choose to do,” Mara said. “I’ve been called horrible things. If a man was acting in the same way that I was acting, it would just be considered normal. To me, that’s the thing I find so frustrating is calling women spoiled brats and b----es. We just want to have a voice in our life.”
Sienna Miller
The wage gap isn’t limited to screen roles: In 2015, Sienna Miller spoke about pay inequality in the stage realm as well. The actress said she turned down a role in a two-person Broadway show for which she was offered less than half of her male co-star’s salary. “If it was two men, it wouldn’t probably happen,” she said, adding that the producer “wouldn’t pay me within a million miles of what the male actor was being paid. And women always have to do more publicity than the men. The only way is to make a stand. We are going to have to make sacrifices to make change. I want to turn up and feel dignified."