Sam Shepard: A life in photos

Sam Shepard, the celebrated playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, has died at the age of 73. A family spokesperson confirmed that Shepard died at his home in Kentucky on Thursday, July, 27, from complications of ALS. Shepard’s career spanned both stage and screen, earning him a Pulitzer Prize for his play Buried Child and roles in films such as Black Hawk Down and The Right Stuff. Ahead, a look at his time in Hollywood.