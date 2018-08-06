Robert Redford shares stories about his most iconic roles

While Redford was promoting his politically charged film The Candidate in 1972, he had the opportunity to kibitz with newspapermen. “They were all gossiping about a break-in at a campaign headquarters,” he says. “And I became intrigued by the profiles of the two guys writing about it, Woodward and Bernstein. And then President Nixon resigned over the break-in and a lot of people said it was yesterday’s news — but I said, ‘No, it’s the dynamic between these two guys that’ll make it sing.'” Redford costarred opposite Dustin Hoffman, and the film was a box office smash, winning four Oscars, including one for sound design. “We took all the elements of their work — the typewriters, telephones, pens on paper — and kicked up the sound. Every scene where the typewriter is used, there’s a real bang. What does it sound like? It sounds like a weapon.”