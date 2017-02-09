30 Photos of Michael B. Jordan For His 30th Birthday

Michael B. Jordan Through the Years

Born in Santa Ana, California on February 9, 1987, Michael B. Jordan celebrates his 30th birthday Thursday. Pictured here on August 31, 2013, the actor got his start in the late 1990s, picking up his first roles in episodes of Cosby and The Sopranos. In the years since, Jordan has earned critical acclaim and commercial success for his work in Creed, Friday Night Lights, Fruitvale Station, and Parenthood, among other projects. In honor of the actor's 30th birthday, see 30 photos of him through the years, ahead.