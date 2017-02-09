Michael B. Jordan
30 Photos of Michael B. Jordan For His 30th Birthday
Michael B. Jordan Through the Years
Born in Santa Ana, California on February 9, 1987, Michael B. Jordan celebrates his 30th birthday Thursday. Pictured here on August 31, 2013, the actor got his start in the late 1990s, picking up his first roles in episodes of Cosby and The Sopranos. In the years since, Jordan has earned critical acclaim and commercial success for his work in Creed, Friday Night Lights, Fruitvale Station, and Parenthood, among other projects. In honor of the actor's 30th birthday, see 30 photos of him through the years, ahead.
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler at the 2013 Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on December 2, 2013
Michael B. Jordan at the 29th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 4, 2014
Michael B. Jordan at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans on February 14, 2014
Michael B. Jordan at the 63rd NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on February 16, 2014
Michael B. Jordan With Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 1, 2014
Michael B. Jordan at the Oscars in Hollywood on March 2, 2014
Michael B. Jordan at a Fruitvale Station Photocall in Rome on March 6, 2014
Michael B. Jordan With Anthony Mackie at the 2014 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2014
Michael B. Jordan With Terry Crews at the Men's Fitness Game Changers Event in West Hollywood on September 17, 2014
Michael B. Jordan at the Canon Pixma Pro City Senses Gallery at Austin Music Hall on October 1, 2014
Michael B. Jordan at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, 2014
Michael B. Jordan on Running Wild with Bear Grylls on May 19, 2015
Michael B. Jordan at Lupus LA's Orange Ball: A Night Of Superheroes on June 6, 2015
Michael B. Jordan at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 28, 2015
Michael B. Jordan at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City on August 4, 2015
Michael B. Jordan With Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, and Sesame Street's Elmo and Rosita Filming Despierta America in Miami on July 31, 2015
Michael B. Jordan With Miles Teller at the New York Premiere of Fantastic Four on August 4, 2015
Michael B. Jordan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 18, 2015
Michael B. Jordan at the Premiere of Creed in Westwood, California on November 19, 2015
Michael B. Jordan at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2016
Michael B. Jordan at the European Premiere of Creed in London on January 12, 2016
Michael B. Jordan at the European Premiere of Creed in London on January 12, 2016
Michael B. Jordan at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2016-2017 Fashion Show in Paris on January 21, 2016
Michael B. Jordan at the 47th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California on February 5, 2016
Michael B. Jordan Celebrating His Birthday at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin in Los Angeles on February 9, 2016
Michael B. Jordan at the 88th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 28, 2016
Michael B. Jordan at the Piaget Launch in New York City on July 14, 2016
Michael B. Jordan at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 23, 2016
Michael B. Jordan in Las Vegas on November 19, 2016