Michael B. Jordan

30 Photos of Michael B. Jordan For His 30th Birthday

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan Through the Years

Born in Santa Ana, California on February 9, 1987, Michael B. Jordan celebrates his 30th birthday Thursday. Pictured here on August 31, 2013, the actor got his start in the late 1990s, picking up his first roles in episodes of Cosby and The SopranosIn the years since, Jordan has earned critical acclaim and commercial success for his work in CreedFriday Night LightsFruitvale Stationand Parenthood, among other projects. In honor of the actor's 30th birthday, see 30 photos of him through the years, ahead. 

2 of 30

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler at the 2013 Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on December 2, 2013

3 of 30

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the 29th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 4, 2014

4 of 30

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans on February 14, 2014

5 of 30

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan at the 63rd NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on February 16, 2014

6 of 30

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan With Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 1, 2014

7 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan at the Oscars in Hollywood on March 2, 2014

8 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan at a Fruitvale Station Photocall in Rome on March 6, 2014

9 of 30

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan With Anthony Mackie at the 2014 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans on July 5, 2014

10 of 30

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan With Terry Crews at the Men's Fitness Game Changers Event in West Hollywood on September 17, 2014 

11 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan at the Canon Pixma Pro City Senses Gallery at Austin Music Hall on October 1, 2014

12 of 30

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Michael B. Jordan at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, 2014

13 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan on Running Wild with Bear Grylls on May 19, 2015

14 of 30

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at Lupus LA's Orange Ball: A Night Of Superheroes on June 6, 2015

15 of 30

Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 28, 2015

16 of 30

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City on August 4, 2015

17 of 30

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan With Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, and Sesame Street's Elmo and Rosita Filming Despierta America in Miami on July 31, 2015

18 of 30

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan With Miles Teller at the New York Premiere of Fantastic Four on August 4, 2015

19 of 30

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 18, 2015

20 of 30

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the Premiere of Creed in Westwood, California on November 19, 2015

21 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2016

22 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan at the European Premiere of Creed in London on January 12, 2016

23 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan at the European Premiere of Creed in London on January 12, 2016

24 of 30

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2016-2017 Fashion Show in Paris on January 21, 2016 

25 of 30

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the 47th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California on February 5, 2016

26 of 30

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan Celebrating His Birthday at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin in Los Angeles on February 9, 2016 

27 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan at the 88th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 28, 2016

28 of 30

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Michael B. Jordan at the Piaget Launch in New York City on July 14, 2016 

29 of 30

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 23, 2016

30 of 30

 

Michael B. Jordan in Las Vegas on November 19, 2016

