15 Actresses Who Spoke Out About Sexism at Auditions

Jenny McCarthy

In 1998, Jenny McCarthy claimed she was asked to disrobe in front of Steven Seagal while auditioning for Under Siege 2. "When I said, 'Well, I'm ready to read,' he said, 'Stand up, you have to be kind of sexy in the movie and in that dress, I can’t tell,'" McCarthy told Movieline at the time. "I stand up and he goes, 'Take off your dress.' I said, 'What?' and he said, 'There's nudity.' I said, 'No there’s not, or I wouldn't be here right now.' He said again, 'There’s nudity,' and I said, 'The pages are right in front of me. There's no nudity.' He goes, 'Take off your dress.'" McCarthy said she started crying and left, but alleged that Seagal caught up with her. "I'm closing my car door and he grabs me and says, 'Don't you ever tell anybody.'" (In 2010, Seagal's rep said McCarthy did not audition for Under Seige 2 and called her claims "completely false.")