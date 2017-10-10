Stars Who Have Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein

On Oct. 5, The New York Times published a bombshell report about Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, alleging "decades" of sexual harassment, including claims made by actress Ashley Judd. In response to the story and a subsequent investigation published Oct. 10 by The New Yorker, numerous celebrities have spoken out against Weinstein, including major stars such as George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Kate Winslet, all of whom worked with Weinstein previously at The Weinstein Company or his earlier company, Miramax.

Weinstein, who has since been terminated from his position at The Weinstein Company, initially released a statement to the Times, saying in part, "I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," and, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it." Weinstein's lawyer Charles Harder also said his client was preparing a lawsuit against the Times. After the New Yorker story, which included allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, Weinstein's representative said, in part, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

As the bombshell reports reverberate around Hollywood, take a look at what some of the industry's biggest names are saying about the Weinstein allegations.