Stars Who Have Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein
George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more react to the allegations of sexual misconduct by the studio mogul
Harvey Weinstein
On Oct. 5, The New York Times published a bombshell report about Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, alleging "decades" of sexual harassment, including claims made by actress Ashley Judd. In response to the story and a subsequent investigation published Oct. 10 by The New Yorker, numerous celebrities have spoken out against Weinstein, including major stars such as George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Kate Winslet, all of whom worked with Weinstein previously at The Weinstein Company or his earlier company, Miramax.
Weinstein, who has since been terminated from his position at The Weinstein Company, initially released a statement to the Times, saying in part, "I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," and, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it." Weinstein's lawyer Charles Harder also said his client was preparing a lawsuit against the Times. After the New Yorker story, which included allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, Weinstein's representative said, in part, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."
As the bombshell reports reverberate around Hollywood, take a look at what some of the industry's biggest names are saying about the Weinstein allegations.
Meryl Streep
“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes," Streep said in a statement to HuffPost. "One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.
The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”
George Clooney
Clooney gave a lengthy interview to The Daily Beast on Oct. 9, in which he said in part, “I’ve heard rumors, and the rumors, in general, started back in the ’90s, and they were that certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role. It seemed like a way to smear the actresses and demean them by saying that they didn’t get the jobs based on their talent, so I took those rumors with a grain of salt. But the other part of this, the part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible.”
Matt Damon
"We know this stuff goes on in the world. I did five or six movies with Harvey. I never saw this," Damon said, in part, during a lengthy interview with Deadline. "I think a lot of actors have come out and said, everybody’s saying we all knew. That’s not true. This type of predation happens behind closed doors, and out of public view. If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it. And I will peel my eyes back now, father than I ever have, to look for this type of behavior. Because we know that it happens. I feel horrible for these women and it’s wonderful they have this incredible courage and are standing up now."
Ben Affleck
"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades," Affleck said in a statement on Oct. 10, following the publication of The New Yorker story. "The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."
Angelina Jolie
In a follow-up story in The New York Times published Oct. 10, Jolie claimed Weinstein harassed her during the release of Playing by Heart in the late 1990s. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” she told the Times in an email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
In that same follow-up story, Paltrow claimed she was harassed by Weinstein when she was 22 after Weinstein hired her to star in the film Emma. "We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over,” she said. “This way of treating women ends now.”
Ashley Judd
Judd is one of the women who publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct in Oct. 5 The New York Times story, telling the paper in part, "Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly.”
Asia Argento
In the New Yorker story on Weinstein published Oct. 10, Argento, an actress and filmmaker, alleged that Weinstein raped her by forcibly performing oral sex on her in 1997. "Just his body, his presence, his face, bring me back to the little girl that I was when I was twenty-one," the age she was when the alleged assault occurred, she said. "When I see him, it makes me feel little and stupid and weak... After the rape, he won."
Jennifer Lawrence
“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations,” Lawrence said in a statement obtained by EW. “This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”
Judi Dench
“Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” Dench said in a statement.
Kate Winslet
“The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace," Winslet said in a statement to Variety. “I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be ‘no tolerance’ of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world.”
Glenn Close
Close provided a statement to The New York Times that says, in part, "I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad."
Lena Dunham
"The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave," Dunham tweeted. She also wrote a New York Times op-ed in which she called out men in Hollywood for their “deafening silence” in the wake the sexual harassment allegations made against Weinstein.
Mark Ruffalo
"To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible," Ruffalo tweeted. "I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses."
Kevin Smith
"[Weinstein] financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed," Smith wrote on Twitter.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
"I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart," Miranda tweeted. "And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out."
James Gunn
"If even 1/10th of the stories about Harvey Weinstein are true (and I believe they are), then good f---ing riddance. That s---’s gotta stop," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "And f--- you to anyone who knew about it and let him get away with it. The enabling also needs to end." The Guardians of the Galaxy director also posted an impassioned note calling out sexual predators in Hollywood and beyond.
Rose McGowan
"Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave," McGowan tweeted. The actress also told The Hollywood Reporter, “Hollywood’s power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not.”
Amber Tamblyn
"Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward," Tamblyn wrote on Twitter.
Scott Derrickson
"I expect the Hollywood elite will remain largely silent about Weinstein. Me, I give zero f---s about any repercussions for condemning him," Doctor Strange director Derrickson tweeted.
Julianne Moore
"Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so," Moore tweeted. "But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with [Ashley Judd,] [Rose McGowan] and others."
Judd Apatow
"What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it," Apatow tweeted. "Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims?"
Susan Sarandon
"Huge respect for [Ashley Judd] and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave," Sarandon tweeted.
Mindy Kaling
"Why is it helpful men speak up? [Because] that's what this personality fears most: the disintegration of the tacit male support for this behavior," Kaling tweeted.
Nicole Kidman
“As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce. We need to eradicate this behavior,” Kidman said in a statement.
Emma Watson
"I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop," Watson tweeted.
Paul Feig
"There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It's up to all of us, men and women, to speak up against sexual harassment and abuse," Feig wrote on Twitter.
Emmy Rossum
"The 'old dinosaur' explanation doesn’t cut it. DECADES of using power to intimidate women for sexual gain is reprehensible and inexcusable," Rossum tweeted. "I applaud all women for speaking up. It’s scary to be the first one to speak out against something or someone. But you’re not solo for long."
Constance Wu
"Yup yup yup. All the time. And if u address it seriously, u get: 'relax it was a joke.' The thing is, jokes are supposed to be, like, funny," Wu wrote on Twitter. "I applaud all women for speaking up. It’s scary to be the first one to speak out against something or someone. But you’re not solo for long."
Jessica Chastain
"I'm sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior....." Chastain tweeted.
America Ferrera
Ferrera tweeted, "This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward."
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette spoke to both The New York Times and the New Yorker about Weinstein's alleged harassment, telling both publications that she rejected his advances in the early 1990s. She claimed to the New Yorker that after that incident, her career suffered and believes she lost a role because of it: "He made things very difficult for me for years," she said. (She did later appear in Weinstein's Pulp Fiction, but told the Times she avoided him.)
Patricia Arquette
On Oct. 9, Arquette tweeted, "If there is a way to cure yourself of being a predator than I hope harvey learns what it is & shares it with the world. It's an epidemic." A day later, she posted the New Yorker story and wrote, "I am very proud of my sister [Rosanna Arquette] and all the women and men & police who spoke up in this article."
Mira Sorvino
Sorvino, who has starred in several Weinstein’s films, told The New Yorker that he sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into a physical relationship while they worked together. "He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," she claimed of an incident in a Toronto hotel room around the release of Mighty Aphrodite in 1995.
Rebecca Hall
"I wholeheartedly stand behind the women who are coming out and saying what they’re saying now, it’s incredibly hard to do that, and the idea that it could be in any way for their gains is preposterous," Hall told IndieWire. "I think what’s going to happen in the next couple of days is interesting and I think he deserves what is coming. It’s indefensible how he’s behaved, it is. I think it’s inexcusable, and I am behind those women.”
Minnie Driver
“In light of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein in the past few days, I feel it necessary to add my support for the women who have been victimized and have been brave enough to talk about it,” Driver said in a statement released to Variety. “While I never experienced any abuse while working with Harvey, I think it’s important to add my voice to those of women everywhere who have experienced abuse at the hands of powerful men.”
Gretchen Mol
"I am angry and disgusted about Harvey Weinstein’s abuse of power and his shameless assaults against women. This kind of abuse of women is grossly familiar, and for many of us, it’s hard to muster up surprise," Mol wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter. I feel deeply for the women who had to deal with and navigate his incredibly entitled, bullying, revolting and inexcusable behavior. I am grateful to them and applaud their bravery in speaking out."
Heather Graham
"My hope is that this moment starts a dialogue on redefining sexual harassment in the workplace and empowers women to speak out when they feel uncomfortable in a situation," Graham wrote in a column for Variety. "I hope that dialogue covers the gray areas where we ask ourselves, 'Did what I think happen just happen?' and that we are no longer shamed into feeling that we should grow a thicker skin, or that our story 'isn’t good enough to count.' I’m glad the victims are being heard, that powerful voices in the industry are speaking up to say this kind of behavior isn’t acceptable anymore, and that a predator is finally facing the consequences — it means the world is starting to change for the better."