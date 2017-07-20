Harry, Ron, and Hermione

Greetings from Comic-Con to wizards and muggles alike! The annual geek culture fest kicked off Wednesday night, and all of downtown San Diego is decked out in celebration of beloved franchises. But the Starbucks at the Hilton Hotel near the convention center got into the spirit hard by going full Hogwarts, from a special drink menu to a warning that the Chamber of Secrets has been opened (!!). For those who missed out on a Portkey, check out our photos of the magical coffeeshop -- starting with this illustration of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, which greets you while you wait in line...