Harry Potter-Themed Starbucks Magically Appears at Comic-Con
Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Greetings from Comic-Con to wizards and muggles alike! The annual geek culture fest kicked off Wednesday night, and all of downtown San Diego is decked out in celebration of beloved franchises. But the Starbucks at the Hilton Hotel near the convention center got into the spirit hard by going full Hogwarts, from a special drink menu to a warning that the Chamber of Secrets has been opened (!!). For those who missed out on a Portkey, check out our photos of the magical coffeeshop -- starting with this illustration of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, which greets you while you wait in line...
Dumbledore and Voldemort
Another illustration to keep patrons company as they wait (while the Harry Potter films play on big screens, as well).
Look out for the dementor!
EXPECTO PATRONUM!
Enter through Platform 9 3/4
Just walk right through it (maybe do it at a run, if you're a little nervous).
Wizards welcome!
(Muggles only tolerated)
Harry Potter: Undesirable no. 1
Just think of all the Funko POP!s 10,000 Galleons could get you!
The Chamber of Secrets has been opened...
Enemies of the heir, beware!
Wanted posters
Contact the Ministry immediately if Harry, Sirius, or Bellatrix cosplayers arrive.
Pick your potion
Sadly, no Felix Felicis on the menu.
High Inquisitor Dolores Umbridge's Educational Decrees
Starbucks has a strict policy against flying on broomsticks.
Educational Decrees
Non-educational toys and games are banned? Does Umbridge even know what Comic-Con is?
Wanted posters
In case the framed "Undesirable" poster didn't get the message across, here's a wall covered in them.
Have you seen this wizard?
Alternatively: Have you seen a big black dog?
The boggart in the cupboard
Riddikulus!
The Restricted Section
Houses hot caffeinated beverages only seventh-years can handle.