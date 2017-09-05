Movies
No One Is Having A Better Time Right Now Than Frances McDormand
The ‘Three Billboards’ star puts the DGAF in DGAF
Frances McDormand is having the time
The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress wowed Venice Film Festival audiences with her performance, which some are speculating could land the Oscar-winning Fargo star in the thick of the best actress race once again. Off-screen, McDormand celebrated the film's premiere by lighting up the red carpet and the film's photo call -- even light-heartedly flipping off photographers in the process. Ahead, proof McDormand is living her best life..
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
