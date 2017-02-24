Felicity Huffman
See Photos of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Through the Years
The Hollywood couple has been together for decades
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Posted on
More from EW
1 of 45
The Evolution of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Pictured here in 1996, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy tied the knot in September 1997 after dating for 15 years. Nearly 20 years later, the two stars have stood by each other through two decades of marriage, two children, Emmy wins, and career milestones. See photos of Huffman and Macy through the years, ahead.
2 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 11th Annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9, 1997
3 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 3rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 23, 1997
4 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 69th Annual Academy Awards on March 24, 1997
5 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at ABC's 1998 Summer TCA Press Tour All-Star Party on July 16, 1998
6 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the First Annual Project A.L.S. at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood on February 11, 1999
7 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffmana at the Los Angeles Premiere of Bowfinger on August 10, 1999
8 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at Magnolia's Los Angeles World Premiere on December 8, 1999
9 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the Opening Night of American Buffalo in New York City on March 16, 2000
10 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at Jurassic Park 3's New York Premiere on July 7, 2001
11 of 45
William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, and Daughter Sophia at Celebrate Old Navy and P.S. Arts' Partnership in Santa Monica on September 30, 2001
12 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at Road to Perdition's Los Angeles Premiere on July 10, 2002
13 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 19, 2003
14 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 09, 2003
15 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 2003 IFP Los Angeles Film Festival Premiere of The Cooler
16 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 21, 2003
17 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at an Event for Presidential Candidate John Kerry in Hollywood on July 6, 2004
18 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2004
19 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 2005 InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globes Party in Beverly Hills on January 16, 2005
20 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at Sahara's Los Angeles Premiere on April 4, 2005
21 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 4th Annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on April 24, 2005
22 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 2005 Maui Film Festival on June 17, 2005
23 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 2005 Maui Film Festival on June 18, 2005
24 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the ABC 2005 Summer Press Tour All-Star Party on July 27, 2005
25 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards on September 18, 2005
26 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 19th Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon on September 25, 2005
27 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 17th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala Awards Presentation on January 7, 2006
28 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at InStyle and Warner Bros.' 2006 Golden Globes After Party on January 16, 2006
29 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 78th Annual Academy Awards on March 5, 2006
30 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 20th Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on September 17, 2006
31 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 16, 2007
32 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at A Diamond Is Forever and Vanity Fair's Evening with Felicity Huffman in Los Angeles on November 22, 2009
33 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection Fall 2010 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 11, 2010
34 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the Hollywood Stars Bowl For Project A.L.S. Event in Hollywood on April 21, 2010
35 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the Closing Ceremony of the 51st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on June 10, 2011
36 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the Clinton Foundation's A Decade Of Difference Gala in Los Angeles on October 14, 2011
37 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at Their Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on March 7, 2012
38 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the Atlantic Theater Company's Grand Re-Opening of The Linda Gross Theater in New York City on October 1, 2012
39 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on August 25, 2014
40 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the Premiere of Rudderless at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2014
41 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015
42 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015
43 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016
44 of 45
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 22nd Annual Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on December 11, 2016
45 of 45
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, 2017