10 Pop Culture Staples That'll Make You Want to Save the Earth

Leo’s Oscar win

After years of indignation on the part of moviegoers everywhere, the Academy finally gave Leonardo DiCaprio a long-overdue Oscar in 2016. Accepting the Best Actor statuette for his performance as Hugh Glass in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s The Revenant, DiCaprio told the audience in the Dolby Theatre — not to mention the much larger one watching from living rooms around the world — that the film “was about man’s relationship to the natural world,” from which he elegantly segued into an environmentalist rallying cry: “Climate change is real. It is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating,” he said. “Let us not take this planet for granted. I do not take tonight for granted. Thank you so very much.”