See Emma Watson's Style Evolution

Emma Watson's Style Evolution

Fans first met Emma Watson as a child star, playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. The actress walked the red carpet in support of the films before she was old enough for high school. More than 15 years later, Watson has become a bona fide style star, taking risks with her fashion and sitting front row at Fashion Week shows across the globe. See photos of the star's style evolution through the years, ahead. 

UK Press/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in London on November 4, 2001

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the London Premiere of Scooby-Doo on July 3, 2002

John Li/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in London on November 3, 2002

Steve Finn/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Disney Channel Kids Awards in London on September 20, 2003

Emma Watson at MTV's Total Request Live in New York City on May 21, 2004 

Emma Watson at the DVD Launch Party for Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban in London on November 18, 2004

Getty Images

Emma Watson at The Orange British Academy Film Awards in London on February 12, 2005

Goffredo di Crollalanza/FilmMagic

Emma Watson at the Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards in London on March 13, 2005

MJ Kim/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards in London on March 13, 2006

Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundations' Second Annual Gala Dinner in Hampton Court, England on June 2, 2007

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

Emma Watson at the Chanel Party in London on December 5, 2007

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the National Movie Awards in London on September 8, 2008

Emma Watson at the Chanel Spring Summer 2009 Show at Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2008

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Emma Watson at the Diesel xXx Rock and Roll Circus in Brooklyn on October 11, 2008

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in London on February 8, 2009 

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Emma Watson at the Burberry Afterparty at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2010 on September 22, 2009

July 7, 2009

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Late Show With David Letterman in New York City on July 8, 2009

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 3, 2010

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 in New York City on November 15, 2010

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Emma Watson at the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 World Premiere in London on July 7, 2011

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Emma Watson at a Photocall for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in London on July 6, 2011

Mike Marsland/Wireimage

Emma Watson at a Special Screening of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in London on September 26, 2012

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson at Lancome's Pre-BAFTA Party in London on February 10, 2012

Emma Watson at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 9, 2013

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on September 3, 2013

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the British Fashion Awards in London on December 1, 2014

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Emma Watson at the Giambattista Valli Show at Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2014 

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Emma Watson at the 2015 Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 21, 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2016

Kris Connor/FilmMagic

Emma Watson at the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2016 

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Shanghai on February 27, 2017 

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Emma Watson at the Premiere of Beauty And The Beast in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emma Watson at the UK Launch Event for Beauty And The Beast in London on February 23, 2017

