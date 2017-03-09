Emma Watson
See Emma Watson's Style Evolution
Madeline Boardman•@ml_boardman
Posted on
Emma Watson's Style Evolution
Fans first met Emma Watson as a child star, playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. The actress walked the red carpet in support of the films before she was old enough for high school. More than 15 years later, Watson has become a bona fide style star, taking risks with her fashion and sitting front row at Fashion Week shows across the globe. See photos of the star's style evolution through the years, ahead.
Emma Watson at the Premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in London on November 4, 2001
Emma Watson at the London Premiere of Scooby-Doo on July 3, 2002
Emma Watson at the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in London on November 3, 2002
Emma Watson at the Disney Channel Kids Awards in London on September 20, 2003
Emma Watson at MTV's Total Request Live in New York City on May 21, 2004
Emma Watson at the DVD Launch Party for Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban in London on November 18, 2004
Emma Watson at The Orange British Academy Film Awards in London on February 12, 2005
Emma Watson at the Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards in London on March 13, 2005
Emma Watson at the Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards in London on March 13, 2006
Emma Watson at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundations' Second Annual Gala Dinner in Hampton Court, England on June 2, 2007
Emma Watson at the Chanel Party in London on December 5, 2007
Emma Watson at the National Movie Awards in London on September 8, 2008
Emma Watson at the Chanel Spring Summer 2009 Show at Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2008
Emma Watson at the Diesel xXx Rock and Roll Circus in Brooklyn on October 11, 2008
Emma Watson at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in London on February 8, 2009
Emma Watson at the Burberry Afterparty at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2010 on September 22, 2009
July 7, 2009
Emma Watson at the Late Show With David Letterman in New York City on July 8, 2009
Emma Watson at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 3, 2010
Emma Watson at the Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 in New York City on November 15, 2010
Emma Watson at the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 World Premiere in London on July 7, 2011
Emma Watson at a Photocall for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in London on July 6, 2011
Emma Watson at a Special Screening of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in London on September 26, 2012
Emma Watson at Lancome's Pre-BAFTA Party in London on February 10, 2012
Emma Watson at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013
Emma Watson at the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 9, 2013
Emma Watson at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on September 3, 2013
Emma Watson at the British Fashion Awards in London on December 1, 2014
Emma Watson at the Giambattista Valli Show at Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2014
Emma Watson at the 2015 Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 21, 2015
Emma Watson at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2016
Emma Watson at the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2016
Emma Watson at the Premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Shanghai on February 27, 2017
Emma Watson at the Premiere of Beauty And The Beast in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017
Emma Watson at the UK Launch Event for Beauty And The Beast in London on February 23, 2017