See Emma Watson's Style Evolution

Emma Watson's Style Evolution

Fans first met Emma Watson as a child star, playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. The actress walked the red carpet in support of the films before she was old enough for high school. More than 15 years later, Watson has become a bona fide style star, taking risks with her fashion and sitting front row at Fashion Week shows across the globe. See photos of the star's style evolution through the years, ahead.