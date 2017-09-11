Movies
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds memorabilia is up for sale
From Oct. 7 to 9, Profiles in History will auction off thousands of items from the estate of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. "There could be more than 10,000 items in there," explains auctioneer Joseph Maddalena of the many, many lots up for sale. Among the more cherished: this vintage poster signed by Fisher and Director George Lucas. "Debbie always believed the things should go back from when the came," Maddalena said. "Collectibles belong back with the collectors."
"We have changed the auction three times now," explains Maddalena. "We keep finding stuff." One of the items up for sale is Reynolds' personal shot of a young Fisher with her pet bird Benny Karl, circa 1964. It's estimated to fetch somewhere between $100 and $200.
Here's a custom Princess Leia figurine in a hanging reliquary shrine. It will likely sell for a minimum of $800. "It's a really interesting and very eclectic catalogue," Maddalena says of the collection. "It has everything you can imagine."
"One of the conversations early on with the family is how we have to make this auction accessible to everybody," explains Maddalena. "This is more about getting fans a piece of something." One of the more inexpensive items is a 1968 Girl Scout calendar featuring Reynolds as a leader and Fisher as a young scout.
Reynolds had an extensive collection of costumes, including this one worn by Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina in 1954. Designed by Hubert de Givenchy, the two-piece white strapless gown is made of organza and features a bustled train. It's likely to sell for more than $80,000.
A true piece of memorabilia from Singin' in the Rain' in 1952: This is the silk chiffon dress that Reynolds wore in the "You Were Meant For Me" musical sequence with Gene Kelly. Estimated auction price: $20,000-$30,000.
This was Mae West's Peaches O'Day fur-lined gown from Every Day’s a Holiday in 1937. It was designed by Schiaparelli. Estimated auction price: $4,000-$6,000.
Fisher bought this for her mother because she thought it was fun, but the feeling wasn't mutual, explains Maddalena. "Debbie put it in the garage. Carrie saw it as the beginning of Debbie Land. That was her personality. Debbie was very formal while Carrie was much more eclectic." Estimated auction price: $2,000-$3,000.
Also up for sale: Fisher's bound script for Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope from 1977. The title page reads, "The Adventures of Luke Starkiller as taken from the ‘Journal of the Whills’ by George Lucas (Saga I) Star Wars" and features a personal note from the director that reads, “To Carrie with much love, George.” Estimated auction price: $20,000-$30,000.
This is an item for the Star Wars fan who thinks he or she has everything: Fisher’s personal hand-annotated shooting script from Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back from 1980. Estimated auction price: $30,000-$50,000.
The studio bound and bradded script is 158 pages, with revisions dating from 10/24/78 to 2/7/79. Virtually every page is stamped with red security code “501.”
Every page with Leia dialogue is annotated by Fisher in pencil with subtext, with the underlying message being conveyed.
Her analysis and notes helped to provide direction on how she should deliver her dialogue, the auction house explains.
The script contains more than 1,000 words scribbled by Fisher.
Another page from the script.
George Lucas always knew the right thing to say!
More annotations from Fisher.
More notes from Leia's alter ego.
A Luke scene.
"The importance of this script cannot be overstated," according to the Profiles in History. "It remains the finest science-fiction shooting script one could ever hope to obtain."