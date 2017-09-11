Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds memorabilia is up for sale

From Oct. 7 to 9, Profiles in History will auction off thousands of items from the estate of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. "There could be more than 10,000 items in there," explains auctioneer Joseph Maddalena of the many, many lots up for sale. Among the more cherished: this vintage poster signed by Fisher and Director George Lucas. "Debbie always believed the things should go back from when the came," Maddalena said. "Collectibles belong back with the collectors."