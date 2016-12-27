Carrie Fisher's Best Roles

Princess Leia, Star Wars (1977–1983; 2015)

Fisher’s claim to fame isn’t just marked by one of the most memorable characters in film history, but one of its most groundbreaking. Her Princess Leia — clever, heroic, headstrong, sarcastic, stunning, self-confident — blasted away any archetype of a damsel in distress and paved the way for generations of actresses and filmmakers to continue the work she started in a galaxy far, far away in reinventing the female hero. Legacy aside, inside their own vacuum the Star Wars movies lived and breathed when Fisher was onscreen, to say everything of her captivating presence and indelible chemistry with Harrison Ford (and to say nothing of her iconic likeness, with its sweeping whites, metallic golds, and swirling shades of brunette).